REPORT: NCAA Basketball Coaches Are Complaining About Recruitment Of Bronny James, LeBron Making Process About Himself

Bronny James’ recruitment is going exactly how you would expect it too.

Recently, I wrote a blog on how Bronny James — a four-star high school basketball recruit and son of LeBron James — brought his list of college choices down to a final three. But, um … things aren’t that simple apparently — shocker there.

On3’s Jamie Shaw spoke with multiple college basketball head coaches, and according to them, dealing with Bronny as a recruit is apparently one huge pain in the ass — as may be expected with being the son of a self-proclaimed “king.”

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom,” one ACC coach said to On3. “You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

College coaches weigh in on Bronny James’ recruitment 🗣 I spoke to college coaches, from multiple conferences, around the country for their thoughts… “…To be honest, I didn’t know how realistic the recruitment would be.” READ | https://t.co/M3ZQZ5x6pc pic.twitter.com/u7JalvLXlE — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) January 23, 2023

So you have mom handling all of the meetings with the universities who are recruiting Bronny (after you first have to get in touch with a publicist to set up a meeting with mom), so where’s dad?

Oh, he’s right here with this doozy, making sure that he makes himself a centerpiece in the process (his son’s process):

“I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to. All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough.” – LeBron James (Via @Oregonian) pic.twitter.com/Ki7fjaS8wk — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 23, 2023

And you remember how I reported that Bronny’s last three are Ohio State, Oregon and USC?

That whole thing is still up in the air too.

Bronny James tells me his recruitment is still open, despite reports of him having a top three of Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. Story: https://t.co/os8aQobX0R pic.twitter.com/FK8KOu9Q22 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 20, 2023

“Looking back on it, we probably should have tried to get involved,” a SEC coach told On3. “To be honest, I didn’t know how realistic the recruitment would be.”

Now on one side, I can’t blame LeBron James for flexing the power that he has with his son’s recruitment process. You have to admit, he’s going all out to make sure Bronny ends up in the best situation that he wants to be in. I’m not gonna hate on him for that, I’d do the same thing with my daughters if I had that kind of power.

But holy crap … on the outside looking in, you have to be seeing this as one of the most egotistical things to ever come out of the LeBron James camp, and there’s plenty of examples for it to compete against.

What’s worse: LeBron’s “The Decision” or Bronny’s recruitment? (RELATED: One Single Photo From Mikayla Demaiter Has Set The Internet Completely On Fire)

Personally, I’m going to say the latter, because I was swimming in the glory of “The Decision” with him joining my Miami Heat, but this recruitment is wild. See, it’s funny, LeBron wanted to keep this whole thing in tight rope and not make it a circus — just to make it a circus with his power moves of calling colleges and getting schools to set up meetings through a publicist just to talk with mom.

As an admirer of power, I can’t help but to think it’s pretty cool, but also as an average guy … holy hell, the ego is real.

To each their own I guess, but what a circus it created.