REPORT: New England Patriots Bring Back Bill O’Brien As Offensive Coordinator

Good move by the Pats.

The New England Patriots and Bill O’Brien agreed on a deal Jan. 24 that will see the latter return to the franchise where he will be the next offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low.

The 53-year-old O’Brien was the offensive coordinator with Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide for the past two years, and is now coming back to the same place where his career in the NFL began in 2007 as an assistant.

In O’Brien’s first go-around with the Patriots, he rose through the ranks of Bill Belichick’s staff at a quick pace, eventually landing as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the team. Altogether, he spent three years (2009-11) in that position before eventually leaving to become the head coach of Penn State University in 2012. He would also go on to be the head coach of the Houston Texans in 2014, holding that job until 2020.

Report: Patriots to reunite with Bill O’Brien as new offensive coordinator: https://t.co/3LMCqRwOWi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 24, 2023

Fantastic move by the New England Patriots, if I do say myself.

And I’ll say this, as well: Perfect timing by Bill Belichick to make the move. This was right off the heels of all of the Mac Jones dirty-play drama and the offensive struggles going on in the middle of all of the hooplah, now Belichick has somebody on his offensive unit with proven leadership and discipline. This will go very well for Mac Jones and his hot head. (RELATED: REPORT: More Signs Are Pointing Towards Aaron Rodgers Playing For New NFL Team)

After all, Jones knows better than to resist any leadership that’s connected to Belichick, that’s the quickest way that will get you sent out of town — he’ll fall in line. And as a result, the Patriots will be in playoff contention next season.

Take that to the bank. Solid move by New England.