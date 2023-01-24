EXCLUSIVE: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Sign Executive Order Promoting Hunting, Fishing

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign an executive order Tuesday afternoon promoting outdoor recreation in hopes of attracting jobs and economic investment in that sector to the state.

Sanders will also announce that she will be appointing her husband and First Gentleman of Arkansas Bryan Sanders to serve as chairman of the Advisory Council. He will serve on a volunteer basis with no compensation for his work.

The council will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state’s outdoor recreation industry and attract new outdoor recreation businesses to the state. It will also work with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism to maintain Arkansas’ trail systems at state parks and connect those trails to larger regional trail systems.

The executive order will also give the council power to conduct a review of the tax and regulatory environment and explore opportunities to grow the outdoor economy and achieve the initiative’s objectives. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Introduces Executive Order Combatting CRT On First Day In Office)

“Arkansas is the Natural State – and from our incredible natural beauty to our unparalleled outdoor recreation and adventure, we have a great story to tell. I’m proud to launch the Natural State Initiative through executive order and appoint Arkansas’ First Gentleman Bryan Sanders to carry out its mission of making this state’s outdoor economy second to none,” Sanders told the Caller before signing the executive order.

“As governor, I will take our state’s story to every corner of the nation and the world, further establishing Arkansas as a destination for outdoor recreation enthusiasts around the world,” she added.

READ THE EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) –… by Henry Rodgers

“Arkansas is known as the Natural State for a reason — we have some of the best hunting, fishing, cycling, mountain biking, and outdoor adventure in the world. Expanding access to outdoor recreation and growing our outdoor economy is a priority for this administration, and we can’t wait to take our state to the next level and introduce more Arkansans and visitors from across the globe to all our beautiful state has to offer,” Bryan Sanders told the Caller. (RELATED: Coast Guard Uses Helicopter To Rescue Six Duck Hunters Stuck On Marsh)

Since taking office, Gov. Sanders has signed a number of executive orders. On her first official day in office, the Caller broke the news that she would be signing an executive order to combat Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools across the state.

Sanders is set to sign the Natural State Initiative executive order later Tuesday afternoon.