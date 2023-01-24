Tucker Carlson Clobbers Chicago Mayor Over Crime Hurting The ‘Poorest People’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago over crime Tuesday as a reporter described the effect on the “poorest people.”

“Someday, historians will untangle one of the biggest mysteries that we’re living through, which is why would our leaders want to make our society more dangerous? Why do they want more rape and armed robbery and murder? Clearly, they do want that,” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s board, said.

“Why? We don’t know. We can only chronicle the effects. Lori Lightfoot has made Chicago intolerable for people and so dangerous. That’s intentional,” Carlson continued. “She banned police from chasing criminals on foot, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera and as a result, the poorest people are suffering the most. Street vendors robbed all the time.”

WATCH:

Lightfoot suggested that vendors carry less cash during a Thursday mayoral debate when asked about increasing crime rates in the city. The increase in crime, including a 15% rise in robberies and a 56% spike in sexual assaults, caused many corporations, including Boeing, Tyson Foods and Caterpillar, to leave the city.

Over 200 police officers resigned from the Chicago Police Department from January through August 2022, according to CBS Chicago, with some cops working as many as 11 days in a row.

“These people work very hard. They’re all evening making tamales and they’re up early in the morning at 3 a.m. in the frigid cold, selling to blue collar workers and they’re very vulnerable. A lot of them are out on the street, they’re working on a cash-only basis. It’s very dark in the early hours of the morning. So many have been beaten up. The man in the video, some have had guns pointed at them and robbed,” Federalist reporter Evita Duffy told Carlson about street vendors who have been victims of crime.

“All the vendors I talked to were absolutely traumatized and Lori Lightfoot’s solution is to say go cashless. But all of the vendors that I talked to said that is just not a possibility. We work on a cash-only basis, our customers are on a cash-only basis. This is very normal for impoverished communities, especially ones that are a majority, have a lot of illegal migrants in it,” Duffy continued. “Lori Lightfoot would know this if she cared about them remotely but the vendors I talk to say she doesn’t care. And of course, it’s all very ironic as well, because Lori Lightfoot and Kim Fox are all day preaching to us about equity and making policies around equity and yet the people that are being hurt the most by the way that this city is run are poor minorities.”

Lightfoot’s office didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

