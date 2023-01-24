Zelenskyy Thanks BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs For Supporting ‘Big Business’ Of Ukraine Reconstruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. corporations for supporting the Ukrainian war effort, saying the companies’ support is an opportunity for “big business” in an address Monday.

Zelenskyy spoke during the meeting of the National Association of State Chambers about how “American business can become a locomotive of global economic growth” after the war ends, according to a press release. He specifically thanked BlackRock, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for their cooperation with Ukraine in the country’s plans for rebuilding after the war.

Addressing a Chambers of Commerce meeting in Boca Raton today, Zelensky thanks BlackRock, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and others for their support of Ukraine. Adds that sending Ukraine heavier weapons, like Abrams tanks, represents a “big business” opportunity for US corporations pic.twitter.com/N1h8OVECLt — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 24, 2023

“We have already managed to attract attention and have cooperation with such giants of the international, financial and investment world as BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, [and] such American brands as Starlink or Westinghouse have already become part of our Ukrainian way,” Zelenskyy said in his address. (RELATED: Zelenskyy Purges Top Ukraine Leaders Amid Corruption Allegations)

“Everyone can become a big business by working with Ukraine, in all sectors, from weapons and defense to construction, from communication to agriculture, from transport to IT, from banks to medicine. And I believe that freedom must always win. And I invite you to work with us right now, ” Zelenskyy continued.

Zelenskyy fired a Ukrainian official for alleged embezzlement Tuesday and vowed to continue taking steps against corruption, a long-standing issue in Ukraine, according to The New York Times (NYT). He did not provide the name of the official, who was revealed by the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry to be deputy minister Vasyl Lozynsky, the NYT reported.

Zelenskyy fired several other Ukrainian officials on accusations of government corruption Tuesday, following news reports that the Ukrainian military agreed to pay inflated prices for food, the NYT reported. The move marked the president’s boldest crackdown on his own government since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the outlet.

The National Association of State Chambers is an organization that aims to unite and mobilize state chambers of commerce, the “leading voice of business” in the 50 states, according to its official website.