Adam Scott Airs 29-Year-Old Grievance In Excruciating ‘Boy Meets World’ Reunion Moment

Adam Scott had a bad experience during the “Boy Meets World” reunion and expressed it in a seriously awkward, excruciatingly embarrassing moment on the Pod Meets World Show.

Scott confronted co-stars Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel over the way they treated him on the show, only to discover they didn’t see the situation the same way that he did, and they actually had no idea his feelings were hurt. Scott, best known for his role in “Parks and Recreation,” got his big break as an actor in season 2 of the ABC sitcom “Boy Meets World,” but not all his moments were pleasant ones. He explained a hurtful moment he felt three decades ago, but nobody else had any idea it even happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pod Meets World (@podmeetsworldshow)

Scott awkwardly described his experience from 1995 by telling Rider that he felt dissed when a hug and high-five moment was dismissed, then called out Fishel for telling people that nobody on the set liked him.

Neither of the other stars, however, had any idea what he was talking about. Fishel pushed back and denied the allegation completely.

“I don’t know if you remember this, Rider,” Scott said. “Literally, this has been tugging at me for 29 years,” he said.

His co-stars looked visibly uncomfortable.

“I was with Blake and Ethan. Rider, you were there with a different group of people but we were all gathering around knowing the last scene was about to finish,” Scott said.

“The scene ends, everyone just erupts and starts cheering,” he explained.

“Blake and Ethan high five and hug, they come up to me and high five and are just cheering … Then Blake and Ethan go up to you, Rider, and give you a high five and hug you and after they do that I’m like ‘Hey, congratulations buddy,’ and give you a high five and go in and hug you,” Scott said. (RELATED: Madonna Abruptly Halts Production Of Her Biopic)

This podcast episode with former ‘Boy Meets World’ guest star @mradamscott is everything I hoped it would be pic.twitter.com/uzWGxdHjX6 — Dave Jorgenson 📈 (@davejorgenson) January 23, 2023

“And as I do that, you push me off and you give me this look like ‘Wait a second, who the fuck are you?’ and then you ran away,” he said.

“Are you serious?! Why would I do that?!” Rider said.

Scott awkwardly replied by saying, “I’m so glad you don’t remember that because to some extent that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience for you.”

Fishel pushed back on Scott’s accusations.

“There must have been something going on, honestly, because Rider is such a hugger,” she said. “And you weren’t a total stranger — it was the end of season 2, we had obviously worked with you for at least four episodes.”

Friedle weighed in on the situation.

“Have you been holding that in for 29 years?!” he exclaimed.