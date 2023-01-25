Editor Daily Rundown: Swalwell Fell For A Chinese Honeytrap

HAPPY TANKSGIVING… US TO SEND AMERICAN TANKS INTO COMBAT AGAINST RUSSIANS… HILL…

President Biden is set to deliver remarks on the United States’ “continued support for Ukraine” on Wednesday as the U.S. prepares to send tanks to the country to provide much-needed firepower for Ukrainian troops fighting off Russian invaders.

The U.S. is poised to send dozens of its top-of-the-line battle tank, the M-1 Abrams, to Ukraine after insisting for weeks that the systems were too complex to operate and maintain.

Ukraine has been asking for the Abrams tanks for months amid fierce fighting in the country’s disputed east.

U.S. officials cautioned that it will take some time to deliver the tanks and train Ukrainian soldiers to operate and maintain them effectively. But once operational, the tanks will give Ukraine major new capabilities to launch offensives against dug-in Russian troops.

‘RED LINES ARE A THING OF THE PAST’ … CNBC: Russia fumes at West’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine, says red lines have been crossed

The embassy said it was now convinced that Germany and its closest allies were “not interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis” but were “set up for its permanent escalation and unlimited pumping of the Kyiv regime with more and more deadly weapons.”

Lastly, it warned that “red lines,” or limits, for both sides were now “a thing of the past,” echoing similar comments from Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier Wednesday as it reacted to the prospect of U.S. Abrams tanks being sent to Ukraine, claiming Washington “has unequivocally stated its desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.”

“There is a hybrid war going on against our country, which Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov spoke about in detail just recently. Arguments about the red lines are a thing of the past,” the Foreign Ministry told state news agency Tass, in comments translated by Google.

“The United States has unequivocally stated its desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. It is impossible not to notice the reality,” the ministry added, Tass reported.

AFTER BRUTAL SPEAKER FIGHT, MCCARTHY FINDS A NEW GEAR… GREG PRICE: Holy sh*t. Kevin McCarthy just absolutely destroyed a reporter who questioned his decision to remove Schiff and Swalwell from the intel committee. Total annihilation. (VIDEO)

“ADAM SCHIFF… lied to the American public” … “SWALWELL… the FBI was concerned about putting a member of Congress on the intel committee… because of his knowledge and relationship with a Chinese spy”

SCHIFF IS A RELENTLESS LIAR… FEDERALIST: Kevin McCarthy Restores Integrity To House Intel Committee By Barring Russia Hoaxer Adam Schiff

In March 2017, Schiff said on MSNBC that “there is more than circumstantial evidence” that Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow to capture the presidential election. Schiff would then be disappointed two years later when the Democrats’ special counsel investigation on the subject found that the White House occupant had not been a covert Russian operative.

The congressman’s reaction — to what should have been good news for anyone genuinely concerned about Russian espionage in the form of a presidential double agent — was defiance. Schiff just shook his fist on Capitol Hill and said more would come out.

“In the coming weeks and months, new information will continue to be exposed through enterprising journalism, indictments by the Special Counsel, or continued investigative work by Committee Democrats and our counterparts in the Senate,” he said in a press release. “And each time this new information becomes public, Republicans will be held accountable for abandoning a critical investigation of such vital national importance.”

Of course, Schiff knew efforts to unmask Trump as a Kremlin plant were fraudulent investigations anyway. A 2019 report from the DOJ inspector general exposed how Schiff had been lying about the Russiagate conspiracy since the inception of the hoax.

SWALWELL FELL FOR A CHINESE HONEYTRAP… FOX: Eric Swalwell denies wrongdoing in Chinese spy scandal

Beginning in 2014, Fang, a Chinese national and suspected Chinese spy, worked to develop “close ties” to Swalwell’s office, according to Axios.

Intelligence officials told the news outlet that Fang allegedly was part of Swalwell’s fundraising effort for his 2014 reelection campaign, however she didn’t make donations.

According to the report, Fang interacted with Swalwell a number of times over several years and placed an intern in the Congressman’s office. […]

McCarthy told Punchbowl News that “Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance” in explaining his decision.

OVERSIGHT PROBES BIG BUCKS FOR HUNTER’S FINGER PAINTINGS… WSJ: House Republicans Press for Details of Hunter Biden’s Art Sales

WASHINGTON—House Republicans on Wednesday pushed for details about sales of Hunter Biden‘s artwork, an early step as they increase an investigation into the business dealings of President Biden’s son.

In a letter, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability renewed a request that Republican lawmakers had previously made while in the minority to the younger Mr. Biden’s art dealer, Georges Bergès. House Republicans said Mr. Bergès hadn’t responded to previous requests, but now that they have the majority, their latest demand could carry more weight and presage a congressional subpoena that would ratchet up the pressure on the New York City gallery owner to cooperate with the inquiry.

“Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork, the buyers’ identities remain unknown, and you appear to be the sole record-keeper of these lucrative transactions,” wrote Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, in the letter to Mr. Bergès.

A RARE W FOR CONGRESSIONAL ACRONYMS… Hawley Introduces ‘PELOSI Act’ To Ban Congress From Insider Trading

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced legislation Tuesday that would prohibit members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

Hawley’s Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act requires members and their immediate family members to place stocks in qualified blind trusts. If members do not do so, they must forfeit the stock to the U.S. Treasury, according to the legislation. The senator introduced similar legislation in the 117th Congress.

“For too long, politicians in Washington have taken advantage of the economic system they write the rules for, turning profits for themselves at the expense of the American people,” Hawley said in a statement. “As members of Congress, both Senators and Representatives are tasked with providing oversight of the same companies they invest in, yet they continually buy and sell stocks, outperforming the market time and again.”

DESANTIS-HATING LEFTY WANTS TO SEND CHILDREN BACK TO THEIR CELLS… MSNBC Columnist Calls DeSantis ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Authoritarian’ For Believing Kids Shouldn’t Use Phones In Class

An MSNBC columnist tweeted Tuesday that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “dangerous” and “authoritarian” because he proposed that children should not use cellphones during class.

The Florida governor told reporters during a Monday press conference that students appear to be distracted from their lessons because of the large amount of cellphone usage. He proposed that children should store their phones in their backpacks or cubbies and save the use of their personal tablets for recess as a solution to these distractions.

The columnist, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said the governor has “an authoritarian personality” in response to this proposal. Ben-Ghiat is also a history professor at New York University (NYU) and has written books on “anti-democratic leaders,” according to her personal website.

MEANWHILE, DESANTIS MAY HAVE FORCED THE COLLEGE BOARD TO PURGE SMUGGLED PROPAGANDA FROM HISTORY COURSE… DeSantis-Ditched AP African-American Studies Course To Be Updated Next Month, National Organization Says

The organization behind the AP African-American Studies course which was recently rejected by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will release a new framework on Feb. 1, according to an announcement obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

College Board, the national organization behind advanced placement (AP) courses available to high school students across the country, announced Tuesday that it would publicly release its updated framework for a new AP course focused on African-American studies, its statement read. The Florida Department of Education (DOE) rejected on Jan. 12 a proposal to teach the course in state schools because of concern that the course taught tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and queer theory.

“On Wednesday, February 1, the first day of Black History Month, the Advanced Placement Program will release the official framework for the AP African American Studies course,” the College Board statement read. “This framework, under development since March 2022, replaces the preliminary pilot course framework under discussion to date.”

The DOE is “glad the College Board has recognized that the originally submitted course curriculum is problematic, and [is] encouraged to see the College Board express a willingness to amend,” Alex Lanfranconi, state DOE director of communications, told the DCNF.

“AP courses are standardized nationwide, and as a result of Florida’s strong stance against identity politics and indoctrination, students across the country will consequentially have access to an historically accurate, unbiased course,” he said.

DEM CONSPIRACY THEORIST LEFT SPEECHLESS… Stacey Abrams Silent About New Poll Showing 0% Of Black Georgians Had Trouble Voting

Stacey Abrams, who criticized Georgia’s updated election law and claimed “voter suppression” occurred during the 2022 midterm elections, has stayed silent after a recent poll showed 0% of black Georgians had trouble voting.

Of black Georgia residents who participated in the post-election poll, 0% had a “poor” experience and 94.3% were either “very confident” or “somewhat confident” their vote counted as intended, according to the University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs post-election poll. In March 2021, Georgia passed the Election Integrity Act, which required voters to have an ID to receive an absentee ballot and placed a restriction on where ballot boxes were placed, leading President Joe Biden to call the new law “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

The law worked to curb alleged voter fraud and expanded in-person early voting in most counties, while also extended voting periods to weekends and expanded the hours polls are open.

NOW IT’S PENCE’S TURN… CNN: First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s house in Indiana.

The classified documents were discovered at Pence’s new home in Carmel, Indiana, by a lawyer for Pence in the wake of the revelations about classified material discovered in President Joe Biden’s private office and residence, the sources said. The discovery comes after Pence has repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession.

It is not yet clear what the documents are related to or their level of sensitivity or classification.

Pence’s team notified congressional leaders and relevant committees of the discovery on Tuesday.

Pence asked his lawyer to conduct the search of his home out of an abundance of caution, and the attorney began going through four boxes stored at Pence’s house last week, finding a small number of documents with classified markings, the sources said.

Pence’s lawyer immediately alerted the National Archives, the sources said. In turn, the Archives informed the Justice Department.

A lawyer for Pence told CNN that the FBI requested to pick up the documents with classified markings that evening, and Pence agreed. Agents from the FBI’s field office in Indianapolis picked up the documents from Pence’s home, the lawyer said.

On Monday, Pence’s legal team drove the boxes back to Washington, DC, and handed them over to the Archives to review the rest of the material for compliance with the Presidential Records Act.

OOPS… GREG PRICE: FLASHBACK: Muir: “Did you take any classified documents with you from the white house?” Pence: “I did not.” Muir: “Do you see any reason for anyone to take classified docs from the White House.” Pence: “There would be no reason.” (VIDEO)

TRUMP DEFENDS PENCE… ‘Leave Him Alone’: Trump Defends Pence After Report Alleges Classified Docs Found At His Home

Former President Donald Trump defended former Vice President Mike Pence following a report alleging that classified documents were found in his home.

“Mike Pence is an innocent man. He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday.

AN ESCAPE FOR BIDEN? … Biden Admin Is ‘Breathing A Sigh Of Relief’ Amid Discovery Of Pence Docs, CNN Panelist Says (VIDEO)

A CNN panelist said Tuesday the Biden administration has to be breathing a “sigh of relief” about the discovery of classified documents in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home.

“If you’re the Biden Administration, as I think our Phil Mattingly has reported, you’re breathing a sigh of relief, right? This is clearly a problem, that is one that is definitely about classified documents and how they’re handled in a broad way in addition to obviously each individual case,” CNN National Affairs Analyst Kasie Hunt said. “But, you know, listening to some of these lawmakers talk to our hill team over the course of today, holy heck is what Mark Warner said. He is the head of the – the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee. You can sort of hear the undertones in their voice. I don’t get to treat classified information like this.”

KARINGE KONFUSED… CBS Reporter Trips Up Karine Jean-Pierre Over Document Scandal (VIDEO)

“It being the White House’s position for the last several weeks that the president’s legal team did the right thing,” Portnoy asked, “is is the initial observation of the White House that Pence’s legal team did the right thing?”

“That’s not for me to comment on from here,” Jean-Pierre said. “I would refer you to the Department of Justice.”

“One of the things that the Pence team seems to have done in the last week is make public disclosure of the circumstance and advise NARA, but also advised Congress and now the public. Any reflections by, among the communications and press staff here as to how the Pence team handled it versus how you guys handled it?” he pressed.

“And Steve, I understand your question and I hear it. We’ve answered your question in many different variations. I’m just not – I don’t have anything else to share from here. If you have any more specifics or details about this, about the ongoing legal matter, I would refer you to the Department of Justice. Anything else? I would refer to the White House Counsel’s office.”

As Jean-Pierre tapered off the Daily Caller’s Diana Glebova was heard shouting “you knew about it for two months.”

GREAT TICK-TOCK ON THE BIDEN DOCUMENT SCANDAL… HOW HE WAS TRYING TO HIDE THE TRUTH… AND THE SCREAMING, UNANSWERED QUESTIONS… ED MORRISSEY: Biden didn’t “self-report” classified-material mishandling — he got caught

Biden and his team did their level best to keep this quiet. They’re just very incompetent at their jobs, from the top down. In fact, that may be Biden’s best and only defense, which is that he’s too incompetent to know how to handle classified material, despite being around it for the last five decades.

ALSO THIS… IN THE 1980s, BIDEN THREATENED TO MAKE CLASSIFIED INFORMATION PUBLIC TO STOP REAGAN AGENDA… DAVID STROM: It’s true: Biden did threaten to leak classified information

Biden thinks he is the ultimate arbiter of what should and should not be classified, and thought so as a Senator way back in 1986.

How do we know? He bragged to Brit Hume about it way back in 1986, when he was making a play to become the Democratic candidate for president.

SATELLITE COMPANY DROPS CONSERVATIVE CHANNEL… Newsmax Dropped By DirecTV

DirecTV dropped Newsmax, a conservative-leaning cable news channel, Tuesday night following what the satellite TV provider claimed were failed negotiations regarding fees, a spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“On multiple occasions, we made it clear to Newsmax that we wanted to continue to offer the network, but ultimately Newsmax’s demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” a spokesperson for DirecTV told the DCNF.

The satellite TV service dropped One America News Network (OAN) in April 2022, following pressure from liberals, including members of Congress. Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas and 41 other congressional Republicans wrote to DirecTV Friday, urging the company not to drop the network.