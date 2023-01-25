Ex-Dem Mayor Gets Six Months For Child Pornography

Dennis Doyle, the former Democratic mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in federal prison and ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution to his victims for child pornography possession, the Oregon District U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Doyle originally became mayor in 2009 and lost his 2020 reelection bid against Beaverton City Councilor Lacey Beaty, Willamette Week reported. He knowingly possessed child pornography images between November 2014 and December 2015, confessing when FBI agents approached him in early 2022 before pleading guilty to one count in October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. (RELATED: College ‘Sex Cult’ Leader Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison)

The Beaverton Police Department informed the FBI after a local business alerted them in January 2022 to the discovery of a thumb drive containing child pornography and personal photographs that seemed to be Doyle’s, the office reported. Several of the images showed children under 12 years old who the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had identified as known sexually exploited minors.

“Several of the images Doyle possessed were of children under the age of 12 who had been identified as known sexually exploited minors by NCMEC,” The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Report child sexual exploitation to https://t.co/V4LzTFwChg https://t.co/mJYoxHBUvB — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) October 12, 2022

Doyle’s six-month prison sentence will be followed by five years’ supervised release according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His crime can be punished by up to 20 years in prison and lifetime supervised release.

“Mr. Doyle will be required to register as a sex offender for life,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office representative told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The office declined to offer further comment.

