‘Immature Little Child’: Patrick Reed Slams Rory McIlroy Over His Reaction To Tee Incident

Reports were circulating left and right Jan. 24 regarding tension going on between Saudi-backed LIV’s Patrick Reed and PGA’s Rory McIlroy, this after McIlroy appeared to completely ignore Reed when he tried to say hello. When that happened, Reed threw a tee at McIlroy as his back was turned to him.

While in Dubai, UAE, McIlroy said to the media that he “didn’t see” the tee that was thrown at him and that he ignored Reed for obvious reasons, most likely referring to the PGA vs. LIV rivalry and the legal issues between the two.

Well, Reed has responded, and with some fiery words to boot.

“He saw me and he decided not to react. But it is one of those things. If you’re going to act like an immature little child then you might as well be treated like one,” Reed said to Golf Digest.

Apparent footage of the Rory Reed tee ‘throwing’ incident. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/r35kjE6hO8 — Golf Tips Checker (@GolfTipsChecker) January 25, 2023

Well … this is quite entertaining.

You know, when LIV first came around I wasn’t sure what to think of it. I’m not necessarily fond of Saudi Arabia trying to take over everything, but man, I’m loving this rivalry that’s cooked up between them and the PGA.

If this is what’s going to start happening, I’m on board, because quite frankly I’m not the biggest fan of golf. I love to play it, sure, but it’s just hard for me to get into golf as a fan — though I generally don’t have that tough of a time with the Masters. But if we’re going to start having entertaining drama on a consistent basis, consider me a fan. (RELATED: Tommy Paul Makes Australian Open Semifinals, First Time For An American Since 2009)

As a matter of fact, since Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy are opening up Pandora’s Box, both LIV and PGA should get together and generate professional wrestling-style storylines and promos within their play. Could you imagine that? You have McIlroy talking to the crowd about whatever the hell he would be talking about while standing on the green, and then Reed comes out of nowhere to interrupt him with theme music blasting and a steel chair in his hand.

Holy crap, the entertainment. I’m game!