JK Rowling’s Latest Statement Strikes At The Heart Of Trans Identity

Just when you thought J.K. Rowling couldn’t be a bigger supporter of real women, she went viral for an epic defense of our sex shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

“Men defining what a woman is, what women should and shouldn’t fear, what women should and shouldn’t say, what rights women should be fine with giving up and, of course, what constitutes ‘real’ misogyny: get a bloody mirror. That’s real misogyny, looking right back at you,” Rowling wrote to her almost 14 million followers.

In my opinion, it is impossible to refute a single thing that Rowling said in the tweet, which raked in more than 50,000 likes in just a few hours. So much of the transgender movement depends on men choosing how to define what a woman is … and it’s revolting.

Rowling has been an outspoken critic of the so-called “transgender” movement, which is often nothing more than a way to eradicate the concept of biological womanhood from society by a weak manipulation of the definition of a woman. (RELATED: Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Slams Police For Letting Rapists With Penises Identify As Women)

Rowling is an icon and one of the only public pioneers for real womanhood. In December, she launched a women-only service for sex abuse victims, and seems to be dedicating her platform to ensuring the safety of women. Her statements have been defended by actors such as “Harry Potter” actor Robbie Coltrane and “Succession” star Brian Cox.

‘Do you agree that a convicted double rapist who decided he was a woman after appearing in court belongs in a women’s prison, or are you a nasty, far right bigot?’ https://t.co/yvWmTBwy7H — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 25, 2023

For all the work she’s done for real women, to protect our rights and existence, monsters parading as “activists” have doxxed her and bombard her with hate and threats of rape, bombings and more. It is pathetically sad to see the psychotic, violent behavior that self-proclaimed “activists” display online. It’s almost like they have an underlying mental health disorder that would have demanded immediate treatment just a few years ago, before any of them existed.