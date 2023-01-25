Justin Bieber Sells Rights To His Entire Catalogue For Staggering Figure

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his entire back catalogue for just north of $200 million.

Investment company Hipgnosis Song Management has taken over all publishing copyrights and royalties from his master recordings as part of a major acquisition, according to the CBC. The deal includes Bieber’s entire back catalogue of more than 290 songs that were released prior to 2021. Hipgnosis Song Management founder and CEO Merck Mercuriadis said the acquisition was “among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70,” according to CBC.

Hipgnosis has closed its deal to buy 100% of Justin Bieber‘s publishing, as well as his artist royalties from his master recordings and neighboring rights. https://t.co/A4ys8cRUwg — billboard pro (@billboardpro) January 25, 2023

“Such is the power of his incredible catalogue that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone,” Mercuriadis said, according to CNN.

The 28-year-old Canadian pop star will reportedly retain the rights to any music he creates from 2022 onward.

Scooter Braun, Bieber’s manager of 15 years, praised his artist for making such strides in the music industry.

“I want to thank Merck and his entire Hipgnosis team and all of our partners involved for working so hard to make this historic deal happen,” Scooter said, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Musician ‘Future’ Sells His Catalog To Investment Firm For 8 Figures)

Justin Bieber has sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for over $200 Million 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/SSwlD6Sij8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 24, 2023

“For over a decade now Justin Bieber has entertained us and moved us with some of the biggest songs in the world. I’m so proud of him and all those involved over the years in helping amass this incredible body of work,” Braun said. “Justin is truly a once in a generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal.”

Braun made it clear that the copyright sale does not signal the end of the pop star’s career. “Justin’s greatness is just beginning,” he said, according to Billboard.

Hipgnosis has also purchased royalty rights to some of Michael Buble’s Christmas hits and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” and has a 50% stake in more than 1,000 songs originally belonging to Neil Young, according to CBC.