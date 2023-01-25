Here’s Who McCarthy Tapped to Investigate COVID Policies

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called on members of his party to investigate how the government addressed COVID-19.

The investigation is slated to look into the origins of the pandemic along with actions the government took to contain the virus. This move fulfills a promise Republicans made in August of last year to investigate the origins of the pandemic and to launch probe into Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as chief medical adviser to two presidents during the height of the pandemic.

The subcommittee will include controversial Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Republican Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who co-chairs the GOP Doctors Caucus, will lead the subcommittee.

Other members of the newly-formed group are Republican Reps. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, John Joyce of Pennsylvania, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, Ronny Jackson of Texas, and Rich McCormick of Georgia.

I’m honored to serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. It’s time to reveal the truth on the origins of COVID, the authoritarian Democrat response, vaccines, and Fauci’s NIAID involvement in gain-of-function research.https://t.co/76hEq3Fh4z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 25, 2023

The details of the subcommittee were announced in the new House rules package.

The package calls on members to conduct a thorough assessment on the “efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency” of all taxpayer funds and government programs related to the pandemic while taking note of fraud and waste. The members will also determine the effectiveness of any federal laws and regulations enacted to address COVID. The report will also address the impact of pandemic policy on the economy, small businesses, communities and schools, as well as the mandatory vaccination policy for federal employees.

The subcommittee has the authority to report any findings to the House or any House committee.

The committee is to report its findings no later than Jan. 2, 2025.