Los Angeles Lakers’ Point Guard Dennis Schroder Finds Out His Teammate Was Traded During Twitch Stream

Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers found out his teammate was traded in a very unconventional way.

The 29-year-old point-guard was playing video games during a live Twitch stream when news broke to him that his Lakers made a trade. When another gamer told Schroder that Los Angeles traded away his teammate Kendrick Nunn to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura, he was sent into shock.

“What trade? Rui? Oh no, hell no. Rui for Kendrick Nunn? Oh my God. I gotta text Rui. I gotta text Kendrick Nunn,” he said.

Dennis Schroder finding out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade on his live Twitch stream. Awkward.pic.twitter.com/nuJm5aDW8x — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧’ 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 24, 2023

“That’s crazy man,” he added. “The NBA it’s a business. Insane.”

Schroder was clearly taken aback when he heard about the Lakers capitalizing on a trade. His reaction was him learning about it in real time.

Though Schroder was likely upset that his teammate was shown the door, I’m sure he was glad to learn about Hachimura joining the Lakeshow. If anything else, Hachimura’s 6 foot 8 inch body frame should help Los Angeles out defensively. With Hachimura’s size, he’s able to defend centers and chase down guards on the perimeter. He’s also a pretty solid three-point shooter, which the Lakers need help with. (RELATED: Memphis Grizzlies’ Center Steven Adams To Miss Significant Time Due To Injury)

Los Angeles gave up three second round draft picks to land Hachimura, according to Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. It seems like a lot, but Hachimura is a much better player than Nunn is, in my opinion. Nunn was a bust for Los Angeles during his two seasons there. He averaged only 6.7 points per game and 1.4 total rebounds during his tenure with the club, according to Pro Basketball Reference. At least with Hachimura, the Lakers are getting a guy who can defend and possibly knock down the three-ball.