National Archives Refuses To Give House Republicans Information On Biden Docs By Deadline

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) refused to produce documents relating to President Joe Biden’s classified documents to House Republicans by the Tuesday deadline, Axios reported.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, asked NARA to hand over “requested documents” as a part of the committee’s investigation into Biden’s potential mishandling of classified materials, according to Axios.

“The National Archives has not produced the requested documents to the Committee at this time,” a committee spokesperson told Axios on Tuesday night. “Chairman Comer’s request still stands and anticipates moving forward with a transcribed interview with NARA’s general counsel soon.”

Biden’s lawyers found classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank where Biden held a private office, on Nov. 2. They then contacted NARA to inform them of the documents. More documents were discovered at Biden’s Delaware residence on Dec. 20, Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 20, following further searches. (RELATED: Oversight Committee Demands Donation Records From Biden’s Think Tank)

Comer sent a letter to the White House Counsel earlier in January, requesting the following documents and information: classified documents found by Biden’s team, a list of Biden’s lawyers and aides who were tasked with finding the documents and a list of the searched locations.

@RepJamesComer presses the White House about classified docs stashed at Biden’s Wilmington home. We have docs revealing this address appeared on Hunter’s driver’s license as recently as 2018, the same time he was cutting deals with foreign adversaries. Time for answers. pic.twitter.com/663qG3REm4 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 13, 2023

Comer also requested “all documents and communications between or among the White House and the Department of Justice or NARA regarding classified documents retrieved from all locations searched by President Biden’s aides or lawyers.”