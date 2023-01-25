PAULA WHITE-CAIN: The Fight For Life Isn’t Over Yet

Last week, tens of thousands of passionate pro-life advocates joined together for the 2023 March for Life. Just seven months after the Supreme Court’s historic Dobbs decision, they did so against the backdrop of the 118th Congress beginning its legislative session.

Following the landmark victory for life in the nation’s highest court, the focus of the pro-life movement has now shifted to legislatures all over the country. (RELATED: CARRIE SHEFFIELD: Here’s How Liberal Media Is Dehumanizing Unborn Children)

The United States House of Representatives is not wasting any time in pushing a robust agenda of pro-life actions that will dramatically shape this year’s policy discourse.

These include measures that would protect and support pregnancy resource centers, policies that would protect infants born alive, and legislation that would permanently ban all federal funding for abortion.

In the days following the Dobbs ruling, some on the radical left violently attacked churches and pregnancy centers across the nation, and condemnations from the left were few and far between. (RELATED: Nearly 30 Pro-Abortion Attacks Against Churches Have Occurred Since SCOTUS Overturned Roe V. Wade, Report Shows)

However, in the opening days of the new legislative session, the House condemned these acts in clear moral terms and urged the Biden Administration to uphold public safety and protect these pro-life facilities.

The criminals who attacked and vandalized churches and vitally-needed pregnancy centers must be held accountable, and this action by the House was a step in the right direction.

Conservatives in the House of Representatives took a bold stand for life by passing legislation requiring that children born alive as a result of a botched abortion should receive proper medical care.

Members of the House also introduced H.R. 7, which would make the Hyde amendment restrictions on public funding for abortion permanent and extend the restrictions to all federal funds (rather than just to specific agencies).

Though these legislative actions are critical to protecting the lives and rights of America’s unborn children, the need for greater protections for life continues to grow.

Make no mistake, radical leftists will fight every life-preserving measure tooth and nail, but life-loving Americans across the nation should both celebrate these initiatives and do more to continue this life-saving momentum.

Additional action should be taken to support pregnancy resource centers in providing healthy alternatives to abortion, and the American public favors policies that would do so.

A recent poll by Scott Rasmussen found that 66% of Americans have either a somewhat or very favorable opinion of faith-based crisis pregnancy centers and that 62% of Americans favor government funding to support faith-based crisis pregnancy centers.

These pregnancy centers provide pregnant mothers with counseling services, free ultrasounds and other valuable resources, including connections to adoption services.

The federal government could also help protect life by reforming Health and Human Services rules for providers under Title X so that crisis pregnancy centers are no longer mandated to tell patients about abortion as an option during pregnancy.

The Trump administration lifted this requirement in 2019, but the Biden administration chose to reverse that decision in 2021.

Another serious issue is that Planned Parenthood receives hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars from the government reimbursing them from providing “medical services,” but pregnancy centers have limited support.

According to a study by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, pregnancy centers raised 90% of their funding from the local community, and more than 80% of these centers receive no government funding.

This double standard is appalling. Furthermore, the study highlighted the fact that these centers served close to 200,000 people in 2019, showing the invaluable impact they have in their communities.

Such an impact should be celebrated, but more importantly supported with strong legislation that funds, protects, and supports these centers.

The Bible declares to us in Psalm 139 that, “you (God) knit me together in my mother’s womb…”

This beautiful scripture highlights how intentional our God is with every single individual that walks this planet. It speaks to every individual that from the very moment of conception, they have purpose, meaning, and that they matter to God.

God knit us together in the wombs of our mothers. America should promote life and support those who seek to preserve it.

Paula White-Cain is Chair of the Center for American Values at America First Policy Institute.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

