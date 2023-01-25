‘Constantly In Conversation’: Training For Daycare Workers Celebrates When Child Guesses Doll Is ‘Non-Binary’

A training promoted by the North Carolina Association for the Education of Young Children (NCAEYC) instructs daycare teachers on how to discuss gender identity in their classrooms using a doll.

The video, produced by Anti-Bias Leaders ECE, shows a teacher speaking to students in a classroom. “Today, I wanted to introduce you to a new friend in our class,” a teacher named Maddie Piper says while holding a doll in her lap and speaking to the four- and five-year-old children, “Now, this is my friend Nash’s first day in our class.”

“And the friend likes to ask the question, ‘are you a boy or a girl?’ And Nash answers, ‘I’m just a kid!'” Piper continues.

“But kids can be boys or girls,” one child responds. (RELATED: Biological Male Applies For Medically Assisted Suicide Over Complications From Vaginoplasty)

“Or maybe non-binary,” another child says.

“Yes, just like me!” Piper responds to the child. “Nash, just like me, is non-binary. So they aren’t sure if they are a boy or a girl.”

One child asks Piper, “does he like stars?”

Piper responds using different pronouns, saying, “they like stars!”

The entire class then responds in unison, “They like stars!”

This was shown to daycare owners in NC. A teacher used a doll to teach gender identity to 4-5 year olds. When a child brings up “non-binary,” the teachers say it’s “a huge testament to how much we’ve been talking about it in the classroom” & “it’s constantly in conversation” pic.twitter.com/ufpRTwkXO1 — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) January 24, 2023

Reflecting on the interaction, four other daycare teachers celebrated the child’s answer.

“It was just like, ‘non-binary! That’s just something that we know!'” teacher Joyce Jackson said. “They’re four and five years old, and they just didn’t make a big deal of being a boy or a girl.”

“And I think it’s a huge testament to how we’ve been talking about it in the classroom that you never mentioned the word non-binary. It was a child who brought that up because it’s constantly in conversation,” teacher Veronica Reynoso added.

There is a growing body of evidence that peer pressure influences many minor’s decision to transition. Marci Bowers, president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) acknowledged the fact in January, saying that denying that “social contagion” contributes to children’s transgender identity is “just not recognizing human behavior.”

School districts in major cities are encouraging children to hide their sex change transitions from parents. Teachers for the Los Angeles Unified School District are advised not to tell parent’s about their student’s transgender identity, and teachers in Chicago Public Schools are not required to disclose their student’s transition to parents.

The Daily Caller has reached out to NCAEYC and will update as necessary.