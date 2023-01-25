WaPo Hires Two Conservative Columnists Following Newsroom Layoffs

The Washington Post (WaPo) announced seven new contributors to its opinion section including two conservative columnists to improve its viewpoint diversity.

National Review’s Editor Ramesh Ponnuru and Senior Political Correspondent Jim Geraghty will write weekly columns on politics for WaPo, the paper said Wednesday. Ponnuru and Geraghty both had columns published by WaPo Wednesday afternoon.

Excited to start a column with the Washington Post! https://t.co/3HMuwD1ZNG — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) January 25, 2023

“Since joining The Post, our team has been focused on expanding our coverage areas to reach an even broader readership while more deeply serving our current readers. I’m thrilled to welcome this talented group,” said WaPo Editorial Page Editor David Shipley in a press release. (RELATED: REPORT: Investors Say Jeff Bezos Might Sell WaPo To Buy The Washington Commanders)

Ponnuru is also a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and wrote opinion columns for Bloomberg News. Geraghty has written about conservative politics for the WaPo opinion section for the past three months, the paper noted.

The other new opinion contributors are style section editor Mary Hadar, Argentinian journalist Gabriel Pasquini, author Amanda Ripley, economist Natasha Sarin and AEI Senior Fellow Ruy Teixeira.

Teixeira is a longtime Democratic pundit and has become critical of the party’s positions on race and sexuality. He writes “The Liberal Patriot” blog on Substack and rose to prominence for his 2002 book “The Emerging Democratic Majority.”

WaPo began laying off employees Tuesday as the paper grapples with declining advertising revenue and readership, the outlet announced.

The paper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.