FTX Owes Money To Big Tech Firms, Wall Street Titans

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly listed large corporations in tech, finance and a range of other industries among its creditors in newly released bankruptcy documents.

FTX owes money to Wall Street titans Goldman Sachs and J.P Morgan, and big tech giants including Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Meta, CNN reported. The New York Times and Wall Street Journal are among the media companies listed as FTX creditors, the outlet found.

FTX’s 116-page creditor list, this time not redacting institutional creditors, has been filed: https://t.co/trWFJTvqMS — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) January 26, 2023

The 116 page bankruptcy document released Wednesday also lists several airlines — including United, Southwest, American and Spirit — among FTX’s creditors, along with U.S government agencies, businesses, charities, universities, individuals (whose names are redacted) and other entities. (RELATED: Dem Lawmaker Boosted by SBF’s Deep Pockets Now Calls For Crypto Regs)

FTX said in a November bankruptcy filing it may have more than a million creditors, CNBC reported. The amount of money FTX owes to each creditor is not listed on the document, nor are the names of the estimated nine million customers with money in FTX at the time of its bankruptcy.

FTX, founded by disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November amid allegations of fraud by FTX and its sister hedge fund Alameda Research. The Bahamas-based crypto exchange and its U.S. operation were valued at $40 billion after a Jan. 2022 fundraising round, CNBC reported.

Federal prosecutors indicted Bankman-Fried on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy in December. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January after being released from custody on a $250 million bond.

Bankman-Fried has been confined to his parents’ California house and denied allegations of fraud in a Jan. 12 blog post. His net worth peaked at an estimated $26.5 billion. In late Nov. 2022, he told Axios he had less than $100,000 left in his bank account.