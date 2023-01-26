The Woke Hollywood Empire Was Built On A Risky Business Model. Now, It’s All Crashing Down

Tom Cruise’s pro-America action-adventure film absolutely crushed the box office last year, raking in more than $550 million globally as of June. “Top Gun: Maverick” was so patriotic that several investors pulled out of the film due to fears of a reaction from communist China.

Many viewers and film critics couldn’t help but notice the obvious truth — Americans crave non-woke content. Maverick, which became the highest grossing film of Cruise’s career, defied other film sequels which sought to recast old story lines in a woke format. (RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence’s Woke B*tching Was So False, Variety Had To Delete It)

When films with plots that serve nothing more than a woke agenda do inevitably bomb at the box office, actors and producers usually take to blaming the audience. The only reason it really bombed, they say, is because our audience just isn’t progressive enough.

Investors Pull Funding From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Over Fear Of Communist Party Reaction https://t.co/S2RoKJrLkB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 27, 2022

Hollywood has put all their eggs in one basket — the streaming services basket. While one would be hard pressed to find an individual in the western world who does not have at least one subscription to a streaming service, Hollywood is finding out that they may have relied too heavily on the business model to save them financially from their woke disasters.

“Investors and executives have accepted that streaming is, in fact, not a good business — at least not compared to what came before,” Wall Street analysts say. (RELATED: ‘Empathy’ Is ‘Considered Offensive’: Bill Maher Explains How Wokeness In Hollywood Casting Is Destroying Liberalism)

Wall Street investors are wondering if streaming services can’t live up to their hype. Netflix has faced consecutive stock plummets, and now some are contending with the fact that the wide assortment of streaming services makes it harder for one service to “have the consumer to themselves.” Netflix may have raked in the cash when consumers realized they could watch virtually all their favorite films or TV shows for one reasonable monthly price, but now there is Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock, and doubtless many more joining the fray.

Walt Disney earnings topped Wall Street forecasts for the most recent quarter as its streaming services picked up more customers than expected and its theme parks returned to profitability https://t.co/pmkqBdyZOa pic.twitter.com/bfogCwM7yw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2021

The year 2022 has been dubbed by some “the year the streaming bubble burst.” While announcing layoffs at AMC Networks, executive chairman James Dolan raised eyebrows when he explained the decision to employees.

“It was our belief that cord-cutting losses would be offset by gains in streaming,” Dolan said. “This has not been the case. We are primarily a content company and the mechanisms for the monetization of content are in disarray.” (RELATED: Wokest Old White Man In History Finally Gets His ‘Racist’ Card)

Another craze that came out of the streaming bubble, original series produced by these services, is cooling off. Spending on original programing will only increase by 2% in 2023, compared to the 6% raise in spending on the venture in 2022, according to London’s Ampere Analysis.

streaming services worked when it was just netflix because you had everything in one place. now you have to subscribe to dozens of them to get access to different things. streaming services tanked themselves because they thought they saw an endless market https://t.co/zr3imopNGJ — danaë | daemyra 🗡️🖤 (@darthnoire) January 21, 2023

“The pandemic created a boom, with all these new subscribers efficiently stuck at home, and now a bust,” Michael Nathanson, a MoffettNathanson media analyst, said. “Now all these companies need to make a decision. Do you keep chasing Netflix around the globe, or do you stop the fight?”

But “chasing Netflix” sounds like an increasingly bad idea for investors if Netflix itself is suffering losses. (RELATED: ‘Now He’s Woke’: Rogan Said Howard Stern Went From Being ‘Pioneer’ To Caving)

Streaming companies that created woke shows out of touch with the average American viewer are in for a real surprise as their castle in the sky comes crashing down. Eventually, the free market comes for everyone. Netflix and other popular streaming services are hardly on the brink of shutting down, but their shrinking profits may force them to rethink priorities in the programming they produce and platform.