Judge Orders Release Of Paul Pelosi Bodycam Footage

A California judge on Wednesday ordered the release of police bodycam footage showing the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, at their home in October.

Prosecutors had requested that the video not be released, but San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy denied that request Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The footage includes Paul Pelosi’s 911 call, footage from Capitol police’s surveillance cameras, body cameras worn by the two police officers who arrived at the house, and video of suspect David DePape’s interview with police, according to the Associated Press.

Paul Pelosi was attacked on Oct. 28 at the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence, with an intruder breaking into the house and beating him with a hammer. DePape was charged with the attack, but pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, among five other charges.

Though news agencies, including CNN, Fox News, the Associated, the Washington Post and The New York Times, had requested that the footage be released to the public, prosecutors argued the release of the footage would allow people to manipulate it and spread “misinformation.”

The news organizations countered that the video is necessary to debunk any misinformation, according to Thomas R. Burke, who represents the agencies. (RELATED: Suspect In Pelosi Attack Was ‘Mentally Ill’, Struggled With Drugs And Homelessness, Ex-Girlfriend Says)

“You don’t eliminate the public right of access just because of concerns about conspiracy theories,” Burke said, according to the Associated Press.

DePape has a reported history of mental illness, homelessness and drug addiction. Police stated DePape told them he wanted to harm Nancy Pelosi.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

