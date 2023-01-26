Pennsylvania Police Chief Accused Of Helping Drug Dealers Distribute Meth, Cocaine

Greensburg, Pennsylvania Chief of Police Shawn Denning is facing charges of helping drug dealers distribute meth and cocaine.

Denning was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with six counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of the drugs, according to a Department of Justice news release. Denning allegedly facilitated a connection between a confidential informant and drug dealers.

Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning Charged with Federal Drug Crimes: Shawn Denning, the Chief of the Greensburg, Pennsylvania Police Department, has been arrested and charged with violating federal narcotics laws. https://t.co/yMgcRDG5Da — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) January 25, 2023

Denning allegedly provided the confidential informant with pricing and menus of drugs that the dealers offered, reported WTAE. He worked with the confidential informant between June 2021 and October 2022, according to the news release.

Prosecutors believe Denning used the U.S. Postal Service to acquire the drugs from California and Arizona, the news release said. One of the drug deals fell through and Denning reportedly gave the confidential informant cornhole bags to make up for the deal, reported WTAE. (RELATED: REPORT: Two Miami Officers Arrested For Acting As Security In Drug Trafficking Sting)

Denning faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine if convicted, the news release said.

Greensburg Mayor Robert Bell said Denning no longer works for the city, reported WTAE.

“Captain Donald Sarsfield will be acting Chief under further notice,” Bell said, according to WTAE. “We are conducting a thorough review and assisting the appropriate agencies as we can.”

The Greensburg Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.