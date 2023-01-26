REPORT: Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Lands New Girlfriend

Dak is doing just fine.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly dating Louisiana State University (LSU) swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, according to Page Six. The report comes just a day after the media outlet reported that he and his ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett split up in March. Page Six also noted that it’s unclear when the couple became an item, but they confirmed that the two were “active” throughout the holidays.

Prescott and Jannasch reportedly met each other through her father, Jeff Jannasch, who runs a Texas mortgage company that has a partnership with the Cowboys, the outlet noted. The source says that “she has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on, but given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing.”

Neither the 20-year-old Jannasch nor 29-year-old Prescott have publicly confirmed their relationship.

Jannasch is reportedly a junior swimmer at LSU majoring in mass communications, NY Post reported. (RELATED: ‘Looked Like Some Jerk Off’: Bill Burr Has Had Just About Enough Of Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni)

And the moment you’ve been waiting for … the view:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A D Y N J A N N A S C H 🦋 (@jadynjannasch_)

I think it’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is doing okay.