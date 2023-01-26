Salma Hayek Left Little To The Imagination During Her Appearance At The ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere

56-year-old Salma Hayek left very little to the imagination when she appeared at Wednesday’s “Magic Mike” premiere wearing a very revealing fishnet dress.

The famous actress posed with Channing Tatum on the red carpet with her undergarments on full display underneath her barely-there ensemble. Aside from the obvious bits covered by her black bra and underwear, the actress was nude under the fishnet outfit and fans definitely noticed — and approved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

The Oscar-award winning actress complimented her revealing dress with colorful flower embellishments that were embroidered onto it in an elegant, fashionable display of color. Her green Bottega Veneta Cassette bag stood out against the uniquely textured outfit.

Red carpets were designed to turn heads and there's no doubt everyone's eyes were on Hayek while she strutted her stuff and teased the cameras.

Salma #Hayek at Magic Mike’s Last Dance Premiere 🍒 pic.twitter.com/5Pe0qVQlwT — Girls Epic (@girlsepic1) January 26, 2023

Hayek wore gold Larroude platform shoes, made in Latin America. The nod to her culture wasn’t lost on the media outlets that immediately praised her fashion choice.

Hayek had her hair slicked all the way back in a simple high ponytail which allowed her dress to get all the attention. She layered chunky bracelets and wore an equally chunky, long necklace around her neck.

Salma Hayek wears shoes from Latina-owned small business Larroudé😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/uR1DbukdVr — Tess Garcia (@HiThisIsTess) January 26, 2023

Hayek worked the crowd and casually stopped to talk to fans and sign autographs during the movie premiere.

The actress shared an image of herself at the event on social media, but didn’t include a caption alongside it.

The internet has been responding to the ultra sexy outfit and Hayek’s incredibly toned body by writing, “Queen” and singing her praises online.