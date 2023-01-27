‘Blade’ Star Stephen Dorff Slams Marvel For Making ‘Worthless Garbage’ Remake Of Classic Movie

Actor Stephen Dorff, who co-starred alongside Wesley Snipes in the 1998 film “Blade,” slammed Marvel for making a “worthless garbage” remake of the famous superhero film.

Marvel is currently working on bringing “Blade” into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Dorff, however, said Marvel’s new movie would not compare to the original or any older comic book superhero movie, according to an interview with the Daily Beast.

“If comic-book movies were more like when I started when we made Blade, or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton, who’s obviously a genius … when they were interesting, like when Norrington did Blade, and Guillermo del Toro was fucking around in it,” Dorff said during the interview.

He then compared these older movies to modern superhero films, which he called “garbage” that was “just embarrassing.” Although filmmakers are making money off of these movies, he said they are so bad that they will be forgotten.

This is not the first time that Dorff has taken a swipe at Marvel, going viral in 2021 when he told the Independent that “Black Widow” looked “like garbage” and he felt “embarrassed” for the film’s lead actress, Scarlett Johansson. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Joins The Marvel Cinematic Universe)

“Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway,” Dorff added. “How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director? Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”

Marvel has run into some snags in its production of “Blade,” including director Bassam Tariq leaving the film two months prior to the production’s start date, according to Variety.

Yann Demange is currently set to direct the MCU film.