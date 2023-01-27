Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Rips Patrick Mahomes Over Record Against Bengals

The Mayor of Cincinnati is putting as much pressure on his hometown Bengals as humanly possible ahead of their AFC Championship clash against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship game. Whereas, at last year’s game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss, whereas, Joseph Lee Burrow, who’s 3-0 against the Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s his father,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

If you ask me, that’s a pretty disrespectful video. Not only did Pureval call the Chiefs’ home-field “Burrowhead” instead of Arrowhead, he asked if Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow would be willing to take a paternity test to confirm whether or not he’s Patrick Mahomes’ father because of his undefeated record against him. I think this is an ugly look for the mayor considering that Mahomes is capable of throwing 500 yards or more on any given Sunday. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Show Lack Of Gratitude By Hiring New Head Coach)

That said, I hope Arrowhead is rocking on Sunday despite this video. Being the public figure that Pureval is, he probably should have kept this clip in his drafts. It’s as cringe-worthy of a video as I have ever seen in my life. Seeing something this out of line makes me want to root for Kansas City to win and headline Super Bowl LVII, instead of the Bengals.

If Mahomes goes on to light up the Bengals’ defense during Sunday’s conference championship game, Pureval ought to apologize to the entire city of Cincinnati for igniting a fire underneath the former MVP’s backside.