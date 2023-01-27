EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Jim Jordan Sends Final Warning Shot To Various Officials Before Subpoenas Fly

House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent four letters to various officials Friday, calling for information and interviews the committee has been requesting, in a final warning shot before he sends subpoenas their way.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letters, which were sent to Chip Slaven, former Interim Executive Director and CEO of the National School Boards Association; Nina Jankowicz, former leader of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) “Disinformation Governance Board;” Viola Garcia with the National School Boards Association and Jennifer Moore, the Executive Assistant Director for the Human Resources Branch at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In the letters, Jordan accuses each official of ignoring requests for transcribed interviews, as well as not providing the committee with the documents and information they previously requested. Jordan gives the officials one last chance to come before the committee before sending subpoenas to the officials.

“We have made several requests to you for documents and information relating to the so-called ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ within the Department of Homeland Security and your role as the Board’s Executive Director. These requests, to include your appearance for a transcribed interview before the Committee, remain outstanding,” Jordan wrote in the letter to Jankowicz.

“These documents and your testimony are necessary to further our oversight. As we begin the 118th Congress, we write again to reiterate our outstanding requests and ask that you immediately comply in full. You have been on notice about our oversight requests — and are aware that the requests are outstanding — for months. For your convenience, we have attached the letters dated May 5, 2022, and December 1, 2022,” Jordan continued.

“Although your attorney has belatedly contacted the Committee, our requests are still outstanding. Accordingly, we reiterate our requests and ask that you comply promptly. The Committee is prepared to resort to compulsory process, if necessary, to obtain your testimony and this material,” he added in his letter to Jankowicz.

READ THE LETTERS HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Chairman Jordan has had enough and seems ready to subpoena these people if they don’t comply voluntarily. The real question is why wouldn’t they? What are they hiding?” a senior GOP source told the Caller before the letters were sent.

Jankowicz attempted to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story in the past and was set to be in charge of the DHS “disinformation” board. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sent a letter April 27 to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alleging Jankowicz is a “beacon of misinformation online” and that she has published multiple tweets “furthering the false media narrative” about the Hunter Biden laptop. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Amidst Pause, House Republicans Make Big Move To Get To The Bottom Of Disinformation Governance Board)

In a tweet from December 2017, Jankowicz also claimed the Steele dossier, which has been totally discredited, was funded by Republicans. Christopher Steele, the dossier’s author, was never funded by Republicans. The Washington Post reported in October 2017 that Marc E. Elias, a lawyer for the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and his law firm, Perkins Coie, hired Fusion GPS in April 2017 to probe former President Donald Trump — something Jankowicz failed to mention. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Jim Jordan Reveals His First Targets For His Investigation Into The Dept Of Education)

The DHS announced the board would be placed under review and on a “pause” in May 2022. However, the department hired former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff and former U.S. Deputy Secretary General Jamie Gorelick under former President Bill Clinton to be the ones leading the review.

Secretary of the Department of Education Miguel Cardona allegedly solicited a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) likening parents to domestic terrorists, according to emails obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE). The letter reportedly advocated for federal investigators to monitor and intervene in activities by concerned parents, PDE emails showed. After the letter was publicized, the NBSA sent out a memo to members saying, “We regret and apologize for the letter.”

The Caller contacted the National School Board and Jankowicz about Jordan’s letters, to which they did not immediately respond.

The FBI responded to an inquiry, saying: “The FBI recognizes the importance of Congressional oversight, and the FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests consistent with its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.”