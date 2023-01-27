Man Allegedly Punched, Kicked Woman Multiple Times Before Pulling Knife On Police Officer

Police arrested a man after he allegedly punched and kicked a female citizen, then pulled a knife on an officer Wednesday afternoon in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle.

A caller phoned 9-1-1 at approximately 10:45 am and reported that a woman was being assaulted by a man, according to the Seattle Police Department. Witnesses reported that the suspect punched the female victim in the face a number of times and proceeded to kick her when she fell to the ground. A police officer driving through the area was flagged down by members of the community and immediately drove down the block in pursuit of the suspect, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police in Georgetown arrested a man after he punched and kicked a woman and then threatened an officer with a knife Wednesday afternoon: https://t.co/RLbiH1pcB4 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 26, 2023

The suspect fled after seeing the officer and ignoring police commands to stop, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The officer reported that he was chasing the suspect on foot when the man suddenly turned around and faced him with a knife visible in his hand. The officer drew his firearm, which resulted in the suspect immediately dropping his knife, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The officer proceeded to place the suspect under arrest and was able to handcuff the man. The suspect’s knife was seized as evidence and he was booked into King County Jail. (RELATED: Seattle Police Department Receives 200+ Calls For Slips And Falls In 24 Hours)

The suspect faces domestic violence-related assault charges, as well as felony-level threats to the police officer, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The female victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center by private ambulance.

The extent of her injuries and the nature of her relationship with the suspect have not been shared with the public as of early Friday morning.