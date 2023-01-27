REPORT: Recruit Loses Football Scholarship After Rapping ‘N-Word,’ Gets Another Offer. The Offer Is Then Rescinded

In Nov. 2022, the University of Florida withdrew a scholarship that they offered to Marcus Stokes, who is a four-star high school quarterback, after a video circulated of him rapping a song with the ‘n-word’ in it. Fast forward to 2023: Stokes landed an offer Tuesday from Albany State, and if you’re not familiar, that’s an Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

In July 2022, Stokes committed to the Gators, but after seeing the video, the university decided to nix their offer. Afterwards, Stokes issued an apology and said that he understood why Florida made that decision.

“I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” Stokes said in his statement. “I fully accept the consequences for my actions and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.” [(RELATED: NFL Conference Championship Weekend Is Here! Here’s Everything You Need To Know (And Who’s Going To The Super Bowl)]

After everything went down, the majority of Power Five programs removed their interest in bringing Stokes on board. However, this hasn’t stopped him from getting other offers at different levels of the game. Stokes took to Twitter on Jan. 24 to announce that he landed a scholarship from Albany State, which is an HBCU school that plays Division II college football.

But that’s not all: he actually landed a second offer from an HBCU school.

Albany State head coach Quinn Gray was reportedly forced to apologize Friday for making Marcus Stokes a scholarship offer and it seems that the president of the school completely shut down the offer.