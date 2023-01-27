Mary-Hardin Baylor Parts Ways With Head Coach Mark Morefield After Going On Absolute Tirade Against His Own Players

Woah … the drama.

The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and women’s basketball head coach Mark Morefield have gone their separate ways after a video shows Morefield going on an absolute tirade loaded with profanity against his own players.

Officials from UMHB gave confirmation to 25 News that Morefield was “no longer employed,” however, they did not make it clear whether Morefield resigned or if he was fired by the university.

Kendra Foreman, who is the team’s assistant coach, will be taking over Morefield’s head coaching position on an interim basis, according to a UMHB spokesperson.

A former player for the Lady Cru gave an account of her experience on a Morefield-led team via social media, which featured a video of the coach going on an expletive-filled rant and being very animated with his frustrations.

From a previous UMHB Women’s basketball player. pic.twitter.com/htTgW3wTiJ — Lily (@lilyyyelise) January 26, 2023

In a written statement, Morefield said to 25 News that he regrets his actions, but also explained that the tirade came after a player suffered a torn ACL.

Here’s Morefield’s statement in its entirety:

COACH RESPONDS: Mark Morefield tells @25NewsKXXV his side of an expletive-filled rant after parting ways with UMHB.

(Video included in case you missed it) pic.twitter.com/mqKcaHW9jw — Trenton Hooker (@trentonhooker) January 27, 2023

Let’s be honest: The only reason why this is a big “scandalous” story is because he was yelling at females. Nobody would have batted an eye if he was screaming like this at men. As a matter of fact, nobody does now, and it’s happening all over sports. [RELATED: NFL Conference Championship Weekend Is Here! Here’s Everything You Need To Know (And Who’s Going To The Super Bowl]

But whatever, let’s continue to care about a woman’s “mental health” and not give a single (bleep) about a man’s.

We just deserve to get shitted on, apparently.