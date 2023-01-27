University Of Miami Fires Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis After Disastrous 5-7 Campaign

Miami just made a huge move.

The University of Miami Hurricanes have fired their offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, after just one season, according to a Jan. 27 announcement from head coach Mario Cristobal.

When Gattis was hired from the University of Michigan in 2022, both people within South Florida and all across the nation praised the move. Gattis was fresh off winning the Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in the U.S. and helping lead the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff, so it was understandable why Miami hired him.

Gattis’ only season with the Canes was absolutely horrendous — so horrendous that you now can see it got him fired. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was coming into the year with some hype, had difficulty with Gattis’ scheme before injuring his shoulder. Altogether, Van Dyke put up 1,844 yards and 10 touchdowns, with five interceptions attached to it. Van Dyke had 25 touchdowns in 2021, so as you see, there was certainly a hefty decline.

Miami has officially relieved offensive coordinator Josh Gattis of his duties, per a university release. — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) January 27, 2023

In total offense, the Hurricanes ranked 86th in the country with an average tally of 367.1 yards-per-game, which was way down from the top-20 offense Miami had in 2021, when they posted a 448.8 figure. And to truly show how bad things were, the Canes only averaged 3.7 yards-per-carry in the rushing game.

Just atrocious numbers — and now you see why the University of Miami made the move they did.