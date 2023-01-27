A Model Falling On The Runway Drummed Up A Wild Amount Of Controversy

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy fell on the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, and the internet had a whole lot to say about it.

Frustrated fans lashed out at the brand, the fashion industry as a whole, and the model herself. The Italian luxury fashion house faced immediate backlash for failing to provide the right sized shoes for their models, and was also attacked for their apparently stifling designs.

McMenamy tugged her shoes off the moment she fell to the ground, but even she didn’t remain unscathed when it came to online criticism. Many said that she appeared ‘drunk,’ and pointed out that she continued to walk awkwardly even when she was barefoot.

A simple fall on the runway has the internet all riled up. The now-viral Twitter video of McMenamy’s fall has already been viewed more than 24 million times, and the controversy surrounding the seasoned model’s footwear is playing out on social media.

The original post speaks for itself with the caption, “This video makes me never want to buy Valentino shoes.” This sparked critics across the world to share their views on the responsibility of the designer.

Others wasted no time chiming in.

“Idk why people are saying its her when the shoes obviously was hurting her feet and thats why she started walking like that after she took them off 😭😭😭 like be so serious pls,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user targeted McMenamy by saying, “She’s hammered.”

“It’s her. She just doesn’t know how to walk in heels and what makes it worse, is that the designer knows this but she puts her in the show,” said another.

Drag performer Alexis Michelle tweeted the message, “Omg the walk after,” and another Twitter user concurred, writing, “the shoes messed her up so bad she forgot how to walk on her own feet 😭.”

The original poster replied to comments by reiterating the blame on the designer. “Not the first time Valentino had shoe problems on the runway, I fear they just aren’t giving the correct sizes or their shoes are just that bad to walk in because if you have a 90s legend tripping like that? Hmm,” she wrote. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Either Trying To Piss People Off With This Outfit, Or She’s Just Plain Weird)

Valentino’s seemingly deep-rooted issues with shoes also made headlines in 2022 when several models tripped and some fell during the Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, according to Yahoo.

Representatives of the luxe fashion house issued a public statement after facing widespread criticism online.

“Maison Valentino cares about the safety and wellbeing of the talented men and women hired to walk in the runway shows,” they said in a statement to the New York Post.

They continued to defend the allegations against them.

“Models were able to practice in the shoes and offered alternate shoe choices to ensure their comfort for the show,” they said.

The supermodel posted a cheeky apology to her Instagram account shortly after tumbling on the runway, seemingly shifting the blame onto herself. “Thank you PP and House of Valentino!!!! I fvcked up,” she wrote.