Paul Pelosi Attack Footage Released

Video and audio footage of a home intruder attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been released over the objections of San Francisco prosecutors.

The attacker can be seen grabbing Paul Pelosi and bashing him with a hammer before police officers brought down and arrested the suspect. Pelosi was dressed in a shirt and underwear and he was knocked unconscious by the attacker’s blow. Pelosi was holding a drink and opened the door for police officers, who asked the attacker to “drop the hammer,” body camera footage shows.

Pelosi’s 911 call was also released and he described an unknown gentleman who came into the house waiting for Nancy Pelosi. The gentleman told Pelosi to put the phone down and do what he says, while describing himself as a Pelosi’s friend.

Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized for six days due to a skull fracture and other serious injuries suffered during the attack. Nancy Pelosi told CNN last week it will take “a little while for him to be back to normal.” (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Doesn’t Like MSNBC)

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled Wednesday that the footage could be released after news organizations pushed for it, according to The New York Times (NYT). Prosecutors argued the video would fuel speculation and limit the attacker’s right to a fair trial. Murphy responded by pointing out that the footage was aired during a preliminary hearing in December, NYT reported.

The footage was captured by Capitol Police surveillance cameras and the body cameras of police officers who responded to Pelosi’s 911 call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28th.

Prosecutors have charged San Francisco resident David DePape with the attack. He pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. DePape waived his right to a speedy trial and his trial date will be set Feb. 23.

DePape is a Canadian national living in the U.S. illegally who reportedly suffered from mental illness and drug addiction, according to the Los Angeles Times. He allegedly believed the attack was a “suicide mission” and wanted to have “a little chat” with Nancy Pelosi. She was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.

DePape reportedly became fixated on conspiracy theories about the Democratic Party over the past few years. He previously held liberal views as a nudist activist, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.