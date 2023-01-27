Pelosi Bodycam Footage Appears To Vindicate NBC Reporter Who Was Punished After Initial Coverage

Newly-released police body camera footage of a home intruder’s November assault on Paul Pelosi seems to back up several key claims in a retracted NBC News report that preceded the network suspending reporter Miguel Almaguer.

In the footage, Paul Pelosi appears to open the front door of his and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home while he and alleged intruder David DePape both grip a hammer. The two men struggle over the hammer, briefly stepping backward, after which DePape rips the hammer away, swings it at Paul Pelosi, and police tackle him.

Pelosi seems to be holding a canned beverage when the door swings open and cannot be heard identifying himself or asking for help. (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Doesn’t Like MSNBC)

🚨BREAKING: The Paul Pelosi bodycam video has been released. Here is the full video. pic.twitter.com/Z254Q8NGIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

The scene appears to confirm claims made in Almaguer’s Nov. 4 “Today” report.

“Sources familiar with what unfolded within the Pelosi residence now revealing, when officers responded to the high-priority call, they were seemingly unaware they’d been called to the home of the Speaker of the House,” Almaguer said in the report. “After a knock … the door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police.”

However, the network quickly removed the report from the show’s website, stating, “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

Almaguer was reportedly suspended and spent more than five weeks off the air after the report, ultimately returning in December, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Doesn’t Like MSNBC)

NBC News did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

