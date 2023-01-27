Oregon Man Released From Prison After Just Two Years For Torture And Kidnapping Charged With Attempted Murder

An Oregon man is wanted on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder after serving just over two years for similar crimes with a different victim in Nevada.

Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon found a woman bound and beaten to the point of unconsciousness on Tuesday, according to a police report. The suspect, Benjamin Obadiah Foster, fled the scene before the police arrived and remains at large.

Foster, 36, has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault, according to a Grants Pass Police Department memo.

“This is a very serious event, a brutal assault of one of our residents that we take extremely seriously,” said Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman in a phone interview with NBC. He went on to describe the case as “extremely troubling.”

This is not the first or even second time Foster has been charged with some degree of domestic battery.

In 2019, Foster was charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery after a woman he had held in captivity for two weeks managed to escape, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported the Las Vegas Review Journal. When the girl escaped, she had seven broken ribs, burn marks, been forced to eat lye, and two black eyes.

At the time of his 2019 charge, he was awaiting trial for strangulation and was currently on a suspended jail sentence for a weapons charge, the Law Vegas Review Journal reported.

Despite his extensive criminal history, Foster was allowed to plea down from five felonies to one felony count of battery and one misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence, reports NBC. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

The Grants Pass Police Department forwarded the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment to a Lt. in their department, but received no response at the time of publication.

