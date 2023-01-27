Police Make Quick Arrest After Drake’s Home Is Burglarized

Los Angles Police arrested a man Thursday night, a few hours after he allegedly burglarized Drake’s mansion.

Drake’s security team observed a man leaving the star’s home and noticed there was something unusual when he was spotted carrying something in his hand, according to TMZ. Law enforcement officials said Drake’s security representatives alerted police as soon as they realized the man had broken into the rapper’s home, but the suspect had already fled the scene by the time police arrived, according to TMZ.

Man burglarized Drake’s home and was caught walking down the road with the items in his hands 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/XtDnR0DEx9 — RapTV (@Rap) January 27, 2023

Police began to search the neighborhood and surrounding area and spotted a man that matched the same description as the suspect a few hours after they received the initial call, according to TMZ.

The man was reportedly walking down the street and police said he was still carrying an item that was allegedly stolen from Drake’s home, according to TMZ.

Police officers arrested the suspect and took him into custody. (RELATED: Paris Hilton Reacts To TikToker Who Robbed Her)

Drake’s Los Angeles mansion came under attack after a man allegedly broke in. https://t.co/n5CnUOsjuC — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2023

Drake was reportedly not at home when the incident took place.

The identify of the suspect in custody and details surrounding the charges he’s facing have not been made public at this time.

This is not the rapper’s first encounter with an unwelcome visitor. A male trespasser was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing in July after the 23-year-old suspect attended the residence and claimed that Drake was his father, according to TMZ.