REPORT: Jay Leno Injured In Motorcycle Accident Just Months After Suffering Burns In Car Fire

Jay Leno broke multiple bones in a motorcycle accident on Jan. 17, according to a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The interviewer asked Leno for an update on his recovery after he suffered burns in a November car fire. The former “Tonight Show” host confirmed that he had sustained serious burns as a result of that incident and went on to explain he had since been injured again.

“Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” he said.

Jay Leno was injured in a motorcycle accident last week that left him with multiple broken bones. https://t.co/OvWzFPnPRE — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2023

The 72-year-old star said he was on the road testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he smelled gas leaking and decided to pull over to investigate the situation further.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno said, according to the Review-Journal. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late.”

“It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike,” Leno added. (RELATED: Superhero To Actual Hero? Major New Details Emerge In Jeremy Renner Accident)

Jay Leno is recovering from broken bones sustained during a motorcycle accident just two months after he was injured in a fire at his Los Angeles garage. https://t.co/S9F8HCqSM7 — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) January 27, 2023

Leno summarized the order of events that led to his latest set of injuries.

“The bike kept going, and you know how that works out,” he said.

Leno said he decided to remain low-key about the accident due to the media frenzy that surrounded him after the November car fire. He suffered third degree burns in that accident and required facial skin grafts, according to TMZ.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” he said. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In spite of this additional medical setback, Leno told the interviewer he was “ok” and confirmed he would still work during the upcoming weekend, according to the outlet.