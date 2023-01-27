‘Rubbed His Erect Penis’: School Board President Resigns After Alleged Sexual Acts With Child

A Texas school board president resigned Thursday after being charged for indecency with a child, according to WFAA News.

Drew Wilborn, former school board president of Prosper Independent School District, was arrested and charged for indecency with a 16-year-old child following an incident that occurred in April 2022, according to WFAA News. Wilborn resigned from his position at the school and was fired as a pastor at the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday following his arrest. (RELATED: Ex-High School Teacher Faces 20 Child Pornography Charges)

In April, Wilson allegedly “rubbed his erect penis” against the butt of a 16-year-old girl multiple times after she tried to move away, according to an affidavit obtained by WFAA. Wilson then allegedly gave the girl an “unwanted hug, grabbed her waist and did not let go.”

“It would be natural for our community to have questions, and we will provide as much information as we can, when we are able,” the school district said in a statement to WFAA News.

The Dallas Police Department’s child exploitation division investigated the incident after it was reported by the girl, WFAA stated. During the investigation, an Antioch employee said Wilson allegedly called her “baby mama,” tried to kiss her and rub her feet while at work.

#BREAKING… @ProsperISD School Board President Drew Wilborn arrested today by Dallas Police and charged with Indecency with a Child.#TxEd #ProsperISD pic.twitter.com/l91zf54Xqp — Erin Anderson (@TrueTexasTea) January 26, 2023

Another employee said that when Wilson noticed a tag sticking out of the back of her pants he “pushed the tag back inside her pants with his finger touching the top of the witness’s butt,” WFAA reported, citing the arrest warrant affidavit.

“These allegations of this type of behavior are abhorrent,” Prosper Mayor David Bristol said in a statement to the outlet. “We trust law enforcement officials to handle this investigation thoroughly and appropriately.”

Wilson could not be reached for comment, while Prosper Independent School District and Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

