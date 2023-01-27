Star of ‘Dr. Who’ and ‘The Queen’ Dies at 89

Sylia Syms, star actress of popular shows such as “Dr. Who,” “EastEnders” and “The Queen,” has died at age 89.

The prolific actress died at Denville Hall, a London home for the elderly in the entertainment industry.

“Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning. She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed,” her children Beatie and Ben Edney said, per The Guardian.

Syms enjoyed a reputation as a versatile actress, with credits ranging from comedy to drama. Her career took off in the 50’s with popular films such as “My Teenage Daughter,” “Woman in a Dressing Gown” and “Ice Cold Alex.” Comedic ventures mostly defined her filmography in the 60’s with films such as “The Big Job.”

How sad to hear that Sylvia Syms has died. One of John’s favourite films was Ice Cold In Alex so he was so excited to work with her on Heartbeat in an episode called Where There’s a Will. pic.twitter.com/HC3RpYtiYp — Carol Challis (@BeingBoycie) January 27, 2023

She also starred in the highly popular television series ‘Dr. Who,’ portrayed Margaret Thatcher in ‘Thatcher: The Final Days,’ and played Queen Mother Elizabeth in ‘The Queen.’

Syms was born in 1934 and studied at the The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She participated in philanthropy as a supporter of the Stars Foundation for Cerebral Palsy, where she served on the board for 16 years.