At Least 27 Injured In Pileup Near Illinois-Wisconsin Border

Multi-car crashes near the Illinois-Wisconsin border sent dozens to the hospital and closed several interstates.

Anywhere from 15 to 70 vehicles were involved in a highway pileup in Wisconsin around on I-94 westbound and I-39/90, injuring at least 27 people, according to NBC 5 Chicago. Beloit Memorial Hospital is treating those who were injured in the crash, and no fatalities were reported.

Wisconsin State Patrol found cars and semi-trucks involved in the pileup amid slippery conditions, ABC 7 reported. Many of the damaged vehicles have also been towed. Among the damaged vehicles included an SUV with a hood that was “partially pinned underneath the trailer of another semi-truck” and a semi-truck “jack-knifed” according to Kenosha News.

Footage of the backup was captured by 23 News in a live stream.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation advised motorists to avoid the area while first responders assisted the drivers and investigated the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol officials said that the severe winter weather conditions were factors in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol officials said that the severe winter weather conditions were factors in the crash.

All lanes have reopened on I-39/90 according to a local Milwaukee ABC affiliate, as well as I-94 according to ABC 7.