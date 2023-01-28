Couple Faces Multiple Charges After 5 Children Found Living In ‘Filthy’ Conditions With ‘Urine’ And ‘Feces’ Odor

A New Hampshire couple is facing several charges for allegedly having a “filthy” house with five children living inside that was reeking of a toxic stench that police deemed “unsafe”.

Both Candace Krauklin, 35, and Steven Legault, 36, are facing felony charges of criminal restraint and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child due to the house reportedly smelling like human and animal bodily waste, WCVB reported.

Furthermore, Krauklin is facing an additional felony change of witness tampering.

The couple pleaded not guilty to all charges in a Manchester, New Hampshire court house Friday.

New Hampshire law enforcement first learned of the allegedly unsanitary living situation in early January when a boy living in the home was heard screaming out of a window that he could not get out and was trapped. (RELATED: Anna Kendrick Gets Trapped In Elevator Before Movie Premiere)

Manchester Police responded to the noise and went on to knock on the door and the couple let officers inside.

Once officers entered the home the cops said “the odor of urine and feces was very strong,” according to the outlet. A wet “discolored” damp mattress was found as well. Animal waste and trash was reportedly scattered throughout the floor of the New Hampshire residence. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Runs Over Neighbor Because Of Trash Can Feud)

Citing “unfit living conditions” specifically, each of the five children (who were all under 14) were removed from the home.

Kraklin and Legault were both released on personal bail.