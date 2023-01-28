Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Reveals New Face After Surgery

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney revealed the results of facial feminization surgery Friday in a dramatic video posted on Instagram and TikTok.

In an old Hollywood-themed 2-minute montage, Mulvaney performed a ballet dance to Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” dressed in an aqua-colored two piece costume. The skirt resembled flower petals.

An array of angles emphasized the male-to-female trans activist’s new visage before curtains closed for a costume change halfway through the video.

A gloved hand emerged from the stage curtain, and Mulvaney stepped out once more in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look, styled in a familiar black dress and pearls.

“I’m so happy, and it’s still me. It’s just a little bit softer of a version. And I just hope that all trans and non binary people can get the gender affirming resources that they need because this is life changing and sometimes life saving,” Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney announced the surgery in a series of TikTok videos posted Dec. 16.

Mulvaney posted an update Dec. 21, thanking millions of TikTok followers for support and depicting the degree of bandaging required for the surgery.

Facial feminization surgery is administered on men seeking to alleviate gender dysphoria by creating a more feminine appearance. It can include procedures such as moving the hairline, augmenting lips and cheekbones, and reshaping the chin and jawline, according to Mayo Clinic.

Mulvaney’s claim-to-fame is a video series called “Days of Girlhood,” in which the TikTok influencer documents the female experience as a transgender woman. (RELATED: Maher Says Biden Admin ‘All In On’ Pushing Trans Ideology Onto Children)

On Day 1, the song “I Am Woman” played as Mulvaney, after reapplying bright red lip gloss, informed the viewer that she has cried three times, wrote a scathing email that she did not send, ordered dresses online that she could not afford, and said she was “feeling fine when she wasn’t feeling fine.”

On Day 222, Mulvaney traveled to the White House to be featured in a NowThis News exclusive interview with President Biden.

Mulvaney asked President Biden whether “states should have the right to ban gender-affirming healthcare.”

Joe Biden says “it’s wrong” for states to ban sex reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for kids. pic.twitter.com/INu6ncxHQ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

“I don’t think any state, or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong,” President Biden said.