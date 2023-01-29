Damar Hamlin Attributes His Recovery To Higher Power: ‘God Using Me As A Vessel’

Damar Hamlin took to social media Saturday to express his heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support he received following his terrifying collapse on the football field earlier this month. He told fans that his recovery is an example of “God using [him] as a vessel.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for,” Hamlin stated in a video message.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a hit from Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a Jan 2 game. Medics spent ten minutes administering CPR to the Buffalo Bills player before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had to be revived again, his uncle revealed at the time. Days after being put on a ventilator, Hamlin was awake and breathing on his own, even asking his doctors before extubation who had won the game. “You won the game of life,” they told him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaⓂ️ar Hamlin <3 (@d.ham3)



Hamlin said he waited to give a public statement about his ordeal until the season ended for his team and to give him time to process everything that had happened to him.

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually, it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way,” he stated in the video.

“With this happening to me, I didn’t feel anything short of the love, and it really helped me stay encouraged to get through the toughest moments and the toughest times. I really can’t thank you enough,” he stated.

Hamlin went on to personally thank the Bills’ medical team and the medical staff at both the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Buffalo General Hospital for the care he received. Hamlin expressed his love and thanks to his family, friends and teammates and even expressed his gratitude for the Bengals team and their respect and support throughout the ordeal. (RELATED: Damar Hamlin Faces Lengthy Road To Recovery, ‘Still Requires Oxygen,’ Friend Says)

“Just to put team allegiance aside, to root for one kid’s life and just the humanity of a player that’s wearing Buffalo blue, to put humanity above team loyalty, you showed the world unity over division. I’m not surprised by it, but I’m deeply grateful. I’ll be forever thankful and indebted to that,” he stated.

“I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me,” Hamlin concluded.