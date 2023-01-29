Freight Truck Collides With Tour Bus, Leaving 6 Dead

Six people were killed Saturday morning in a vehicle collision between a freight truck and a tour bus.

Three other people were hospitalized, suffering casualties from the upstate New York catastrophe with one individual in critical condition, according to NY Post.

Six dead after tour bus crashed head-on with freight truck in upstate New York https://t.co/M2gzRSDhpE pic.twitter.com/Dq7IpusUbr — New York Post (@nypost) January 29, 2023

Fifteen people occupied the express bus at the time of the fatal accident. The driver was the only individual on the Freightliner box truck, WWNY reported.

State Police responded to what officials referred to as a “gruesome” tragedy around 6:02 a.m. on State Highway 37 in the town of Louisville, according to a New York State Police press release.

The road was closed for 11 hours as an investigation began and victims were transported to local hospitals. Fifteen ambulances arrived and escorted victims to Massena Memorial, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.(RELATED: Watch As Drivers Rush To Rescue Woman From Burning Car On Highway)

“Everybody worked really good together. Everybody was on the same page. But like I said it was a very difficult scene for everyone there,” Matt Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director, said.

At the time of the collision, the highway between County Route 14 and Cole’s Creek Road was covered in snow with poor visibility. The box trick was carrying a full load, according to WWNY.

State Highway 37 has reopened and State Police continue to investigate the accident.