MIKE MCKENNA: Here’s What Biden’s Classified Doc Debacle Reveals About The DOJ

“We do not have different rules for Democrats or Republicans, different rules for the powerful or the powerless, different rules for the rich and for the poor. We apply the facts, and the law in each case in a neutral, non-partisan manner. That is what we always do.”

That was Attorney General Merrick Garland a few days ago, asking us, essentially, who were we going to believe — him and the now obviously corrupt Department of Justice, or our lying eyes? (RELATED: CLEVELAND: America Has A Two-Tiered Justice System And The FBI Just Proved It)

Let’s compare.

Back in August the federal government, in the middle of negotiations with Team Trump over the disposition of classified documents, essentially kicked in the door and executed a search warrant at the former president’s home.

Three months later, in the most neutral and nonpartisan manner possible, after having been informed of the presence of classified documents in one of President Biden’s offices — the one most closely tied to communist China — the Department of Justice allowed the current president’s lawyers to take as much time as they needed to take a look elsewhere and make sure that the current occupant didn’t have any other classified documents lying about. (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: Is The Deep State Setting Its Sights On Joe Biden?)

Here’s a thought. Maybe the real reason President Biden’s lawyers were given time (60 days!) to go through all the documents in all of Mr. Biden’s estates is so that they could look for incriminating evidence — classified or otherwise — that would implicate the president or his son in crimes.

Federal law enforcement finally executed a search warrant — only for one of the residences or offices in which Mr. Biden could have hidden or stored (or misplaced, if you prefer to be charitable) such documents and only when the extent of the problem became a national punch line.

Toss into this salad the looming presence of the federal prosecutor in Delaware who is looking into Hunter Biden’s immediate past and probably preparing about charges ranging from money laundering to representing foreign governments without registering with the Department of Justice (irony, no?).

Top it off with the laptop and its contents — admissible or not as evidence in a courtroom — informing prosecutors.

All of this seems like a prelude to what seems like the inevitable intermediate stage of this unhappy story — federal law enforcement tries their best to shield the capo di tutto capi of the Biden family by offering his son a plea deal.

Or, maybe your cynicism twists in another direction. The newly-found obsession with Mr. Biden’s storage of classified documents in his Corvette after six years might be the opening salvo in the establishment left’s effort to clear Mr. Biden out of the way before the 2024 election.

It can’t be accidental that this story has been parceled out in pieces almost entirely by the legacy media over the last month or so, despite the fact their former allies on Team Biden knew about all of it way back in early November. It can’t be accidental that the New York Times seems to have taken the lead on stories about the storage (hiding?) of classified documents.

Either way, it’s bad news for both Mr. Bidens.

For the Justice Department, already justifiably reeling from years of engaging in political hackery, the obviously partisan handling of these situations is catastrophic. Someone should probably resign.

Michael McKenna is the president of MWR Strategies. He was most recently a deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the Office of Legislative Affairs at the White House.

