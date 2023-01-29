49ers’ Trent Williams And Eagles’ K’Von Wallace Ejected After WWE-Style Fight In NFC Championship Game

WWE brought back “Sunday Night Heat”! (I wish)

The NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers brought a little Attitude Era our way after a fight broke out with just 4:13 left in the game.

Trent Williams, who is the left tackle for the Niners, was ejected from the game after slamming Philly safety K’Von Wallace to the ground — Wallace also received an ejection.

It was pretty obvious that Williams acted out of frustration with San Francisco getting blown out by the Eagles. The 49ers were never really in it after starting quarterback Brock Purdy was forced out of the game in the first quarter due to injury, with backup Josh Johnson coming in, only to leave the contest with a concussion. It was absolute misery for San Fran, who had to run a one-dimensional offense with no quarterback, with Philadelphia flat-out dominating them as a result.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship, 31-7, and are now headed to Super Bowl LVII.