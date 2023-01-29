Championship Winning QB Arrested For Public Intoxication

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, according to police.

Bennett was arrested at approximately 6 a.m local time in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way, according to local outlet WFAA. Police officers responded to a report of a man banging on doors and “determined he was intoxicated” when they found Bennett on scene, the outlet reported.

Two-time National champion QB Stetson Bennett was arrested earlier this morning for public intoxication in Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZV5lUoV1sk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2023

He was held in custody at a city detention center and released at 11 a.m. local time. No additional information was provided about his arrest.

Bennett became a college football star over the past two seasons, as he led Georgia to consecutive national championships against Alabama and TCU. (RELATED: Ballsy ESPN Analyst David Pollack Declared George ‘Has Taken Hold Of College Football’ Right In Front Of Nick Saban)

In the most recent college football playoff, Georgia narrowly defeated Ohio State and overwhelmed TCU, winning 65-7 in the national championship game. The victory capped off a 15-0 season for Georgia that also included an SEC championship.

Bennett, 25, was a Heisman Trophy finalist and won the Manning Award for being the top quarterback in college football this season. He threw for 4,127 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 10 rushing touchdowns.

He began his career as a walk-on at Georgia and transferred to junior college before returning to Georgia. He will enter the NFL draft in April and is projected to be a mid round selection.