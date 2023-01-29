Woman Arrested For Posing As High School Student

A 29-year-old New Brunswick, New Jersey woman was arrested after she allegedly posed as a high school student at New Brunswick High School.

Hyejeong Shin allegedly provided a false birth certificate to enroll as a high school student, News 12 New Jersey reported. Students told the outlet that she attended classes with them for four days. A news release by the New Brunswick Police Department reported that Shin was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, and charged for using a false government document, in this case a birth certificate, to verify her age.

Two protests took place at the school after the incident. Students at New Brunswick High School told News 12 New Jersey that they are demanding answers and better school security. Demonstrators also reported to News 12 New Jersey that there are other safety concerns at the school.

Parents joined students in expressing concerns to the media outlet because they still do not understand why Shin was at the school.

Superintendent Dr. Aubrey Johnson notified the school board of Shin’s arrest in a meeting on Tuesday night, News 12 New Jersey reported.

New Brunswick police explained that the New Jersey Department of Education requires schools to enroll unaccompanied children "even in the absence of records normally required for enrollment."