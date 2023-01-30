Annie Wersching Dead At Age 45

Famous actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in “24” and “Star Trek: Picard,” died Sunday of cancer at the age of 45.

Wersching’s husband Stephen Full issued a statement expressing his deep loss and grief. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” Full said according to Deadline. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance,” he said. “She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” Full continued.

Annie Wersching who played Tess in The Last of Us video games has passed away from Cancer at the age of 45 RIP 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/h6sYRhJnXT — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) January 29, 2023

Wersching was diagnosed in 2020 but maintained her shooting schedule despite her illness, according to Deadline. The actress played the Borg Queen in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard,” and continued her role in “The Rookie.” She also voiced the character Tess in the popular HBO series “The Last Of Us,” according to Deadline.

Full’s statement included insight into their personal lives and the family he built with Wersching.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world,” Full said to Deadline. “I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

Annie Wersching, the actor behind Tess in 2013’s The Last of Us, has died. https://t.co/Ef7BpOKGpT pic.twitter.com/octjPrKGrJ — Game Informer (@gameinformer) January 30, 2023

Director and executive producer of “24,” Jon Cassar, also paid tribute to the beloved actress.

“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away,” he said. “Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it,” Cassar added, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘The Lucy Show’ Actress Dead At 98)

Tonight’s episode will be dedicated to Annie Wersching. Her name will be added to the episode later this week. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/BLH7sgRTir — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) January 30, 2023

Wersching’s credits include the role of Amelia Joffe on “General Hospital,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Runaways,” “Extant,” The Rookie,” “Bosch” and “Timeless.”

A GoFundMe has been created to assist Wersching’s husband and children.

“Steve and the boys were her absolute everything. This Go Fund Me is for them. It’s so Steve can have time to grieve without the pressure of needing to work,” Ever Carradine wrote, as the creator of the page.

“So he can be daddy to Freddie (12), Ozzie (9) and Archie (4) as they navigate the future without their mom, without sweet Annie,” Carradine wrote.