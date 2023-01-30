Airlines Cancel Over 800 Flights As Winter Storm Looms

Travelers booked on more than 800 flights faced cancellations Monday as winter weather sweeps across large portions of the United States.

More than 800 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been cancelled so far, according to Flight Aware. Most cancelled flights were destined for Dallas airport, the website noted. Another 129 flights due to depart Dallas Fort-Worth International saw cancellations, as most of North Texas remains under a winter weather storm warning through 9 a.m. Wednesday, NBC DFW reported.

Residents across the southern United States also brace for frigid temperatures and ice accumulation as an arctic ice front moves across the Great Plains and through the southern Plains and Mid-South, the National Weather Service warned. Residents in at least 15 states brace for the “prolonged and potentially significant icing event” forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Nearly half of Monday’s flight cancellations so far belonged to Southwest Airlines, which only recently earned sharp criticism for massive flight delays and cancellations over the Christmas holiday. Another 178 flights were cancelled by American Airlines, according to Flight Aware’s cancellation tracker. (RELATED: ‘Potentially Hazardous Winter Weather’ Will Continue Into February)

Our team is monitoring the weather and stands ready to treat and clear surfaces to allow for safe operations. ❄️ Over the next few days, please remember to check with your airline for the latest updates on delays and cancellations. ✈️#DALTravelTips pic.twitter.com/dhr6hDkVid — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) January 30, 2023

Passengers flying in and out of Dallas Love Field Airport were advised Monday to check with airlines for updates on delays and cancellations. “DFW Airport is actively monitoring the weather forecast and is making the necessary preparations for the potential of winter weather this week,” Dallas Fort-Worth Airport also tweeted.