Police Ask Public’s Help While ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Suspect On Loose, Call For ‘All Hands On Deck Operation’

Police in Oregon are seeking the public’s help with finding an “extremely dangerous” suspect accused of severely beating and kidnapping a woman in late January.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is still at large after a multi-day manhunt. The search for Foster began Jan. 24, when police in Grants Pass found a woman bound and beaten to the point of unconsciousness. Foster fled the scene in a dark blue Nissan Sentra and is believed to be armed and “extremely dangerous,” according to a press release from the Grants Pass Police Department last updated Jan. 29.

Police warn that Grants Pass torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims

Police on Jan. 27 served a search warrant and later arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek for “Hindering Prosecution,” the press release stated. Foster is allegedly “actively” using online dating apps, and investigators warned the public he may be seeking assistance with evading police or searching for another potential victim.

Foster was previously convicted in Nevada for severely injuring one woman and holding her captive for two weeks, according to KDRV News. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said it is "extremely troubling" Foster was not kept in prison as a result of his conviction and could commit more crimes, the outlet reported.

Police are calling on the public to assist in helping them track down Foster, asking people to play close attention to his eyes and facial structure, as they believe he may try to change his appearance by shaving his beard or cutting and recoloring his hair, according to the press release.

Police also warned that if spotted, Foster should not be approached, asking instead that people call 911 immediately. “This is an all hands on deck operation and we won’t rest until we capture this man,” Hensman said, CNN reported.